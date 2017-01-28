Girls home alone during attempted robbery honored for bravery

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham police officers are praising two young girls for staying calm during a robbery attempt in their own home, which helped them nab the culprit.

Authorities responded to a call of a burglary in progress around 9:45 p.m. According to a press release, the dispatcher notified the officers that two little girls were on the phone as they hid and told the department they could hear someone in the kitchen.

One of the two officers on the scene went to the rear of the house where he reportedly observed someone walking through the house. The other officer went to the front door and met the suspect coming out of the front door with items in their hands.

The girls, aged 8 and 14, were commended on their bravery by the department in the release.

“This is a situation an adult could find scary and be frozen with fear, unable to act,” the department stated in the release. “For an eight and 14-year-old to think and respond was an example of bravery and cunningness. They outsmarted a criminal, and won a victory for crime fighting. Too bad we can’t hire them yet!”