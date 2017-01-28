Car crashes into building before bursting into flames in Mt. Juliet

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) – Two people were injured when their car crashed into a building and burst into flames off Interstate 40 in Mt. Juliet Saturday morning.

It happened at SimplyCare on Adams Lane in Providence around 6 a.m.

Mt. Juliet police reported the car lost control and ran off the eastbound lanes of I-40 before crashing into the building.

Two occupants of the vehicle sustained minor injuries.

The Mt. Juliet Fire Department responded to the scene and extinguished the fire.

The investigation continues into why the car left the road.

No additional information was immediately released.

