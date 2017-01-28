BBB warns of ‘Can you hear me?’ phone scam

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN)- The Better Business Bureau is warning that a new scam can make you a victim just by answering the phone.

According to the BBB, the “Can You Hear Me?” scam uses a recording to prompt a “Yes” response from you.

The robocall starts out as a message and when the recipient speaks back, it signals an active person to get on the line.

Reports to police and the Better Business Bureau across the country show the scam artists record you and may use your affirmative answer as proof that you signed up for a service like home security or a cruise line.

In another version of this scam, the caller may already have your credit card number through a prior hack and is using the recording to authorize charges.

The BBB offers the following advice to people who receive a similar call:

If you receive an unsolicited robocall from an organization or business, just hang up. If you are on the Do Not Call List and a company calls out of the blue to ask questions, it’s likely a scam. Avoid responding with “yes, sure or ok.”

If you are asked a similar question in a phone call or are asked to press a button to be placed on the Do Not Call Registry, just hang up the phone. Saying anything or pressing buttons when prompted may help the scam artists identify that you have an active phone number. Remember that no government agency will ever solicit for the Do Not Call Registry.

Write down the phone number of those callers violating the Do Not Call Registry and file a scam report with BBB Scam Tracker and the FTC’s Do Not Call List. Remember that Pennsylvania’s wiretapping law is a “two-party consent” law, making it a crime to intercept or record a telephone call or conversation unless all parties to the conversation consent.

Additional information can be found at BBB.org.

*WSPA contributed to this report.