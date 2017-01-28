1 killed, another critically injured in Madison shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – One person is dead and another is critically injured after a shooting at a Madison apartment complex Saturday.

It happened at the Nashwood Park Apartments on North Dupont Avenue at 3:30 p.m.

According to Metro police, the two victims were sitting in a black Infiniti and talking to one of the suspects.

During their conversation, two other men ran from behind a building and one of them started shooting.

The three suspects then removed the victims from the car and drove off. One of the victims died and the other was transported to a hospital with critical injuries.

Witnesses told News 2 the shooting has them on edge.

“As a mother with three single black sons, I feel very disturbed about it,” explained Twinkie Lewis. “For one, like I say, there’s too many of our children out here and the main part that concerns me is a lot of the times these teenagers are out and their parents don’t know where they are… know who your children are with, know their friends.”

Authorities recovered the victims’ car a short time later, but they’re still looking for the suspects.

They are reviewing surveillance cameras in the area to help with the investigation.