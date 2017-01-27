WATCH: Immunization expert sheds light on mumps across US

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Health officials say there are now at least 278 mumps cases in Washington State across five counties.

Doctors say the spike is likely tied to a vaccine that can lose its strength over time.

There was more than 100 mumps case in eight different states in 2016, the most active year for mumps in the U.S. since 2006. Even a student at Belmont University right here in Nashville was diagnosed.

On Friday, News 2 spoke with Dr. Kelly Moore, the immunization program director with the Tennessee Department of Health to ask questions and learn more about the mumps.