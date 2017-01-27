Todd Helton joins Tennessee baseball

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Former Tennessee All-American and Major League Baseball veteran Todd Helton is joining the Tennessee baseball staff as the director of player development.

Head coach Dave Serrano announced the hire Friday saying, “It’s an honor to have one of Tennessee’s best players coming back to be with our program.”

Helton, who will be a volunteer at his alma mater, said, “After spending three years at Tennessee and 17 years in the major leagues with the Colorado Rockies, I really wanted to give back to this program any way I can.”

Helton is the first player from the Colorado Rockies to have his jersey No. 17 retired at Coors Field.