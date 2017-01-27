Suspect wanted for using cloned credit card in Mt. Juliet

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) – Detectives are searching for a man who is accused of using a cloned credit card to make purchases at a Mt. Juliet Walmart earlier this month.

The suspect made the purchases at the Walmart on Pleasant Grove Road on Jan. 18.

The victim, who lives in west Tennessee, noticed the fraudulent charges to his account on Monday.

At the time of the charges, the victim was still in possession of his card and does not know how his information was cloned.

The suspect was seen on surveillance video using the fraudulent card and leaving the store in a white, 4-door Ford F-250 pick-up truck.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-754-TIPS.