Students, bus driver escape injury in crash that crushes car

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Students and their driver escaped injury when their school bus and multiple other vehicles crashed in South Los Angeles early Friday, leaving the bus almost on top of a crushed car, authorities said.

The seven students and bus driver were not hurt, Fire Department spokesman Brian Humphrey said. A man in one of the other vehicles was taken to a hospital, but his injuries were not life-threatening.

“It’s not as bad as it definitely could have been,” California Highway Patrol Officer Randy Rodriguez said.

A security surveillance video obtained by KABC-TV showed how the accident unfolded: As a car on a cross-street made a left turn onto the roadway, another car swerved to the right to avoid it and then swerved out of control to the left, crossed the center line and hit the side of the approaching bus.

The impact knocked the bus into parked cars, and one was dragged until the bus hit a utility pole and stopped.

Deon Jones, owner of the mangled car, told the TV station that he was at home when he heard the crash and went outside.

“Thank you, Lord, for not me being in that car. That’s what I was thinking. I was blessed not to be in the car,” he said.