Spokeswoman: Sen. Alexander staff trying to answer flood of calls

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A spokeswoman for Senator Lamar Alexander says his staff is trying to answer all the calls coming in.

Groups and individuals who don’t want Betsy DeVos to be the US Secretary of Education have been flooding both local and DC offices with calls.

DeVos confirmation hearing in front of Alexander’s HELP–Health, Education, Labor, Pensions– committee is Tuesday, so that is why he is being targeted.

His spokeswoman Ashton Davies sent News 2 the following statement:

Sen. Alexander’s staff is answering the office telephones as rapidly as they can, but there is an overwhelming number of calls, mostly from people with various opinions on President Trump’s cabinet nominees. This is true this week in the offices of many U.S. senators. We’ll keep answering the telephones as rapidly as possible, but there are other ways to communicate with the senator – including by email through the senator’s website or by a written letter. Sen. Alexander welcomes all those comments and keeps them in mind when making decisions.

Click here for the form to e-mail Sen. Alexander.

Nashville office

3322 West End Avenue, #120

Nashville, TN 37203

Phone: (615) 736-5129

Fax: (615) 269-4803

Washington DC office

455 Dirksen Senate Office Building

Washington, DC 20510

Phone: (202) 224-4944

Fax: (202) 228-3398

TTY: (202) 224-1546

HELP Subcommittee on Children and Families Office

835 Hart Senate Office Building

Washington, DC 20510

Fax: 202-224-6510

Click here for other offices around the state.