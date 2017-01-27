Speaker Beth Harwell creates task force on opioid abuse

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Speaker Beth Harwell (R-Nashville) announced Friday that she has created a task force on opioid and prescription drug abuse.

The main goal of the task force is to work on legislation, but the members will also seek to determine the best strategies for tackling the opioid epidemic.

“I have asked the members of the task force to work toward legislation that can be filed this year, as well as working collaboratively with other members who have legislation on the topic. Working together, I am hoping we can create some comprehensive solutions to this epidemic,” said Speaker Harwell.

She appointed the following members to the task force:

Speaker Pro Tempore Curtis Johnson, R-Clarksville – Chair

Representative JoAnne Favors, D-Chattanooga

Representative Curtis Halford, R-Dyer

Representative Darren Jernigan, D-Old Hickory

Representative William Lamberth, R-Portland

Representative Dennis Powers, R-Jacksboro

Representative Cameron Sexton, R-Crossville

A release from Speaker Harwell says the future meeting times for the task force will be announced as they are scheduled.

