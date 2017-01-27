Sheriff’s major expected to plead guilty in immigration case

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – A Rutherford County sheriff’s major is expected to plead guilty to charges related to lying about being a U.S. citizen on his job application, then denying it while later applying for citizenship.

Federal documents show Terry McBurney of Murfreesboro has a change of plea hearing Feb. 2. He previously pleaded not guilty.

His indictment says McBurney was born in Ireland and wasn’t a U.S. citizen, but claimed it in 2010 job application documents.

It says McBurney was promoted to major last year, which requires U.S. citizenship. It says while he sought citizenship, McBurney denied previously claiming to be citizen, and was granted citizenship.

He faces up to 40 years in prison for unlawful procurement of citizenship, false statement about naturalization under oath and wire fraud. He could lose his citizenship.