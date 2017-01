NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Closures to Old Hickory Boulevard in Antioch will continue through February.

The Nashville Electric Service is continuing upgrades on weekdays from 8 a.m. until 2:30 p.m.

The closure affects Old Hickory between Cane Ridge and Whittemore Lane.

NES says the improvements will allow it to continue providing reliable power to customers in the fast-growing area of Cane Ridge.

Work began in January but the project has been delayed due to rain and muddy conditions.