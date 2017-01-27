Police seek 2 accused of charging $30K to stolen credit cards

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – Franklin police are seeking two suspects accused of racking up $30,000 in purchases on stolen credit cards.

The credit cards were reportedly stolen from women’s purses at local restaurants on Jan. 18.

Police say the two suspects then used the cards for purchases at Best Buy, Target and Apple stores.

The suspects were seen driving a light colored minivan.

Franklin police and Crime Stoppers are offering a cash reward for information leading to the identification and arrest of the suspects. Viewers with information can call Crime Stoppers at 615-794-4000.