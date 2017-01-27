Police seek 2 accused of charging $30K to stolen credit cards

WKRN web staff Published:
Courtesy: Franklin Police Department
Courtesy: Franklin Police Department

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – Franklin police are seeking two suspects accused of racking up $30,000 in purchases on stolen credit cards.

The credit cards were reportedly stolen from women’s purses at local restaurants on Jan. 18.

Courtesy: Franklin Police Department
Courtesy: Franklin Police Department
Courtesy: Franklin Police Department
Courtesy: Franklin Police Department

Police say the two suspects then used the cards for purchases at Best Buy, Target and Apple stores.

The suspects were seen driving a light colored minivan.

Franklin police and Crime Stoppers are offering a cash reward for information leading to the identification and arrest of the suspects. Viewers with information can call Crime Stoppers at 615-794-4000.