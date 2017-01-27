Police searching for missing elderly couple with dementia

MURRAY, Ky. (WKRN) – Police are searching for an elderly couple with dementia who were last seen Thursday night in Murray, Kentucky.

The Murray Police Department reported 73-year-old Eula and James Clark, 89, of Paris, Tennessee went missing after they left Murray-Calloway County Hospital around 7 p.m.

Their daughter planned to follow the Clark’s vehicle but got separated from them. She alerted police after her parents did not return home.

The Clarks were both previously diagnosed with dementia.

They were traveling to Paris in a midnight blue Buick LaCrosse with Tennessee license plate P1579W.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Murray police at 270-753-1621.