Crime Stoppers to feature cold cases on billboards in new initiative

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — For the first time, Clarksville-Montgomery County Crime Stoppers has added missing persons to its list of cases they need help solving.

Billboards all over Clarksville are now displaying images of Shannon Elaine Riley Arif, who went missing in 1998.

On March 17 that year, she told her husband she was leaving for work around 9:40 a.m. She was scheduled to work at the Walmart on Fort Campbell Blvd from 4:30 p.m. to 9:15 p.m., but she never showed up.

Her car and purse were discovered abandoned there later.

“We are just looking for anyone who knew her. I know that’s a long time to go without having information, but you just never know. People process in and out of Fort Campbell all the time,” said Kay Jones, the chair of Crime Stoppers.

News 2 learned her husband, Rahyab Arif, was a solder and also the one who reported her missing.

“Someone knows something. We want to hear from people who knew her or her husband, people who worked with her,” added Jones.

If you have any information on this case, go to ClarksvilleCrimeStoppers.com and click on “Give a Tip” to leave an anonymous tip.

Arif is one of three missing persons cases Clarksville-Montgomery County Crime Stoppers will feature.

The organization will pay out a cash reward for information that leads to solving this case and now the community can help encourage more people to come forward with information.

On Feb. 11, Crime Stoppers is hosting the annual Blue Jean Ball and Dinner. It’s their biggest fundraiser of the year and the money raised from the event goes to rewards for people who come forward with information that solves crimes.

To purchase tickets, call 931-320-5762 or 931-645-0315. They can also be purchased at Clarksville Police-Fire-EMS Supply.

“The urgency is definitely there because not only are we paying for tips on current crimes, that are being committed but we have our cold case program,” said Jones.

The second Annual Clarksville-Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Blue Jean Ball and Dinner will be held on Saturday, February 11, 2017, at the Wilma Rudolph Event Center.