NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A north Nashville home was seriously damaged in a fire early Friday morning.

It happened in the 1800 block of 14th Avenue North around 3 a.m.

Metro police told News 2 a man in the home woke up to the smell of smoke and called 911.

Crews with the Nashville Fire Department responded and put out the fire, which caused serious damage to two bedrooms.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.