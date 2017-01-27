News 2 investigates Tennessee’s opioid crisis Thursday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — News 2 will take an in-depth look at the opioid crisis in Middle Tennessee throughout the day Thursday.

About 6 out of 10 drug overdose deaths involve an opioid, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Data shows that 91 Americans die every day from an opioid overdose. Click here for more from the CDC on the national epidemic.

Our reports Thursday beginning at 4 a.m. will address synthetic opioids, rehabilitation, and it takes not only on the user, but on their loved ones as well.

A closed town hall held at Trevecca University will also air at 6:30 p.m. Thursday on News 2. Panelists include Davidson County Drug Court Judge Casey Moreland, Commissioner Marie Williams, Medical Director of Substance Abuse Services Dr. Stephen Lloyd, and Director of Faith Based Initiatives for State Mental Health and Abuse Monty Burks.

If you have questions you’d like asked about the opioid crisis, please fill out the form below.

Click here for complete coverage of Tennessee’s opioid crisis.