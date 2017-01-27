New protocols in place for Metro Schools in case of snow

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – As Middle Tennessee might face another bout of winter weather this weekend, many eyes will be on how Metro Nashville Public Schools deal with it.

Three weeks ago, the district—by its own admission—did not handle very well a surprising first snow.

Buses slipped off roads before the district decided to cancel classes after a predicted dusting turned into a treacherous two inches on Jan. 6.

Many parents were outraged.

“What happened on that day that caught us a little off guard was we were good up to certain amount of time and then it shifted on us,” said Dr. Sito Narcisse, the Chief of Metro Schools.

But since then, some changes have been made to deal better with forecasts that might be wrong.

Dr. Narcisse was one of those making the decision that day and will help make the decision this Monday morning alongside Dr. Shawn Joseph, the Director of Schools.

“The biggest difference now is Dr. Joseph has put more protocols in place, and those are protocols are on how we communicate with schools, communicate with leaders, and how we are going to decide if we have school and have safety nets for those processes,” he told News 2.

And there are better protocols in place to delay school starts by two hours if necessary.

Before, it was often hold school or don’t hold school; the delay options give the district a buffer.

“So if you have a two-hour delay, then the director and the team will have enough time to make a decision, ‘Do we move forward with school or not move forward with school?’” Dr. Narcisse explained.

