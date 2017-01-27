Motocross racing comes to Nashville this weekend

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Some extreme motocross racing is coming to Nashville this weekend, and a local boy is gearing up to hit the track.

AMSOIL Arenacross, the official feeder system for Monster Energy Supercross, is hosting the event at the Bridgestone Arena.

Friday morning, 8-year-old Hayden Davey of Mt. Juliet got a little practice in as crews prepare the area for the fast-paced racing event.

You might think it is Hayden’s first year on the track, but he’s actually been here before, and he loves lining up alongside the talented athletes.

“Yeah, it’s pretty cool racing with all the big riders and pros, and its pretty cool watching the pros race,” he told News 2.

You can see Hayden and all the other motocross action this weekend at Bridgestone.

Opening ceremonies begin Saturday at 7 p.m. , and amateur day Sunday being sat 12 p.m.

Ticket prices start as low as $15.