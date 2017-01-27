Men arrested after fake IDs, credit cards found in car during traffic stop

DICKSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A simple traffic stop led to the arrest of two men with multiple IDs and dozens of fake credit cards.

The men, Lawrence Asesno and Yaw Brounya, both 24, were born in Africa and now are American citizens.

They remain jailed in Dickson County for their January 24 arrest on Interstate 40. Both are charged with 33 counts of criminal simulation, fraudulent use of a credit card and criminal impersonation.

“There were a lot of inconsistencies in their stories when I talked to both individuals,” Ryan Ingram, an interdiction agent with the 23rd Judicial Drug Task Force said.

He continued, “I talked to the driver in my car and I smelled marijuana. He said he and the passenger smoked marijuana earlier in the day.”

The two men also said they were on their way to Ohio.

“My passenger said they were coming from Cincinnati – came down to Memphis for a party and they were only there a few hours and didn’t stay,” Ingram said. “Our driver said they went to Mississippi to visit the passenger’s family for a few days and were going back up to Columbus, Ohio.”

While talking with the men on the side of the interstate, Ingram asked Brounya what his name was again before questioning why he had a fake ID in his possession with his face on a card from another state with a different name.

“The only time I see fake IDs with people who are over 21 is because there’s something called criminal simulation,” Ingram said.

After searching luggage in the men’s trunk Ingram said his hunch was right and he found elements of criminal simulation.

Multiple fake IDs and 33 credit cards that match the names on the IDs were found, along with a computer and a device that activates credit cards using the account of unsuspecting people.

“They are taking money from people who earned it,” Ingram said. “They are exactly where they need to be.”

Both men refused to speak with News 2 from behind bars on Friday.