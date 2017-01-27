Man jumps into Stones River to avoid police

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Authorities are searching for a man who jumped into the Stones River in Donelson to avoid questioning by a Metro police officer Thursday night.

An officer noticed a car parked in the closed Heartland Park on Heartland Drive near McGavock Pike around 10:15 p.m.

When the officer approached the vehicle, one of three people inside took off running toward the river and jumped in, according to police.

The Nashville Fire Department were called and searched for the man with a boat but the search has been called off until daylight.

The man reportedly gave the officer inaccurate personal information before jumping in the river.

Metro police had recently stepped up patrols in the area due to increased activity in the park.

A man and woman who were with the man were questioned but police said they are not cooperating with the investigation.

The search was called off around 1:30 a.m.

The Nashville Office of Emergency Management will resume the search Friday morning.

The Stones River feeds into the Cumberland River.

No additional information was released.