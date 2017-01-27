Man arrested for Cheatham County murder

CHEATHAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – An arrest has been made in the murder of a Cheatham County man.

Agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation took 43-year-old Daniel Stepputat into custody Friday night.

He’s accused of killing John Neuenschwander, 60, at his Golf Course Lane home in Ashland City on Jan. 21. Authorities say Stepputat worked for Neuenschwander.

Neuenschwander was found deceased after an acquaintance stopped by to check on him.

After a joint investigation by the TBI and the Cheatham County Sheriff’s Office, Stepputat was identified as a suspect.

He has been charged him with one count of felony murder and one count of theft over $2,500.

Stepputat was booked into the Cheatham County Jail and is being held without bond.