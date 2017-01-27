League of Women Voters responds to voter fraud numbers in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The League of Women Voters in Tennessee says how many instances of voter fraud the state actually had last year will have be determined through investigations by local district attorneys.

It comes after Secretary of State Tre Hargett said there were 42 reports of voter fraud across all state elections last year.

However, the LWV says they observed polling precincts in districts across the state and saw no evidence that illegal votes were cast.

“The league’s observers also overwhelming reported well run precincts with professional and courteous workers,” the organization said in a press release.

LWV noted more than 4.3 million votes were cast by Tennesseans in 2016, and call Hargett’s numbers “allegations of irregularities” instead of reports of voter fraud.

“How many of these few cases are actual voting fraud will be determined through investigations by local district attorneys,” the group said.

The statement continued, “Based on the observations of our volunteers in 2016 and earlier election cycles, we know that many of these reported issues stem from voter misinformation or confusion rather than fraudulent intent.”

The League cited examples such as elderly voters coming on Election Day after forgetting they already voted during early voting.

“These cases have been mischaracterized as ‘voter fraud,’” the group says. “However, that term should be limited to situations in which there is a clear intent to defraud.”

To learn more about the League of Women Voters of Tennessee and to read the “November 2016 Election Poll Watching Report,” go to http://www.lwvtn.org.