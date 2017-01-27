Human trafficking operation in Memphis nets 42 arrests

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WKRN) – Forty-two people were arrested in Memphis during a human trafficking operation led by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

Thirty-eight men and four women were arrested on prostitution-related charges. They include a medical professional, engineers, a law student, a tow truck driver and construction workers.

Agents posted four ads on Backpage.com for about 17 hours a day over a three-day period.

The TBI says 475 different men responded to those ads, and more than 8,779 contacts were made to those through texts or phone calls.

In some ads, undercover agents posed as a juvenile girl. Eight men responded and paid to have sex with an underage female. Two of those specifically paid money to have sex with 14-year-old girls.

Two juvenile female victims of trafficking were recovered and referred to the Department of Children’s Services.

Those charged during the Memphis “Operation Someone Like Me” are as follows:

Demario Davis, 30, Unknown – Trafficking for Sexual Servitude, Possession of Crack Cocaine, Cocaine, Heroin, Oxycodone, Marijuana, Stolen Property Under $500

Ronald Garrison, 60, Memphis, TN – Patronizing Prostitution near Church or School

Ahmed Khalid, 26, Cordova, TN – Patronizing Prostitution near Church or School

Juan Valdez, 34, Memphis, TN – Patronizing Prostitution near Church or School

Melvin Garcia, 35, unknown – Patronizing Prostitution near Church or School

Christian Esquivel, 26, Memphis, TN – Patronizing Prostitution near Church or School

Efrain Aguilera, 26, Memphis, TN – Patronizing Prostitution near Church or School

Terry Lewis, Jr., 29, Memphis, TN – Patronizing Prostitution near Church or School

Ali Awad, 21, Cordova, TN – Patronizing Prostitution near Church or School

Paul Palmer, Jr., 47, East Ridge, TN – Patronizing Prostitution near Church or School

Richard Hardin, 67, Memphis, TN – Patronizing Prostitution near Church or School

Sam Lewis, 59, Memphis, TN – Patronizing Prostitution near Church or School

Paul Roach, 49, Cordova, TN – Patronizing Prostitution near Church or School

Bret Morris, 33, Bartlett, TN – Patronizing Prostitution near Church or School

James Walker, 50, Cordova, TN – Patronizing Prostitution near Church or School

Mario Thomas, 41, Memphis, TN – Possession of Cocaine, Marijuana

David Brumfield, 60, Collierville, TN – Patronizing Prostitution near Church or School

Harrison Chung, 40, Garden Grove, CA – Patronizing Prostitution near Church or School

Milton Davis, 50, Arlington, TN – Patronizing Prostitution near Church or School

Mark Berry, 44, Arlington, TN – Patronizing Prostitution near Church or School

Robert Jackins, 52, Cordova, TN – Patronizing Prostitution near Church or School

Benjamin Gilbert, 26, Cordova, TN – Patronizing Prostitution near Church or School

Antonio Chacon, 32, Unknown – Patronizing Prostitution near Church or School

Keten Patel, 33, Memphis, TN – Patronizing Prostitution near Church or School

Carl McKee, 31, Munford, TN – Patronizing Prostitution near Church or School

Luis Fernando, 45, Memphis, TN – Patronizing Prostitution near Church or School

Julio Perez, 20, Memphis, TN – Patronizing Prostitution near Church or School

Marin Rykhlov, 39, Knoxville, TN – Patronizing Prostitution near Church or School

Basel Hasan, 18, Memphis, TN – Patronizing Prostitution near Church or School

Catasia Williams, 26, Memphis, TN – Prostitution near Church or School

Mikael Farris, 35, Cordova, TN – Patronizing Prostitution (B Felony)

Emmi Easton, 20, Memphis, TN – Prostitution near Church or School

Darry Little, 53, Marion, AR – Patronizing Prostitution (A Felony)

Hilario Vargas Lopez, 40, Memphis, TN – Patronizing Prostitution (B Felony)

Oscar Larios, 48, Memphis, TN – Patronizing Prostitution (B Felony)

Christopher Rodgers, 32, Braden, TN – Patronizing Prostitution (A Felony)

Mitch Cooper, 43, Humboldt, TN – Patronizing Prostitution (Misdemeanor)

Nat-Matias Armando, 19, Memphis, TN – Patronizing Prostitution (B Felony)

Erin Shindler, 29, Bartlett, TN – Prostitution near Church or School

Shanqua Patrick, 23, Halls, TN – Prostitution near Church or School

Isaiah Williams, 47, Memphis, TN – Patronizing Prostitution (B Felony)

Uriel Roblero, 23, Memphis, TN – Patronizing Prostitution (B Felony)

Most of these individuals were cited and will have their booking photos taken at the time they are processed.