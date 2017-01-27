LIVE at 11: Father to speak after remains of missing soldier found

News 2 will stream the father’s press conference live at 11 a.m. Watch above or click here from your mobile device. We will also carry the conference live on Facebook.

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The family of the Fort Campbell soldier whose skeletal remains were found in Robertson County are expected to address the media Friday.

Pfc. Shadow McClaine went missing on Sept. 2, 2016 and was never seen or heard from again. Her remains were found at the Maxey Road exit off Interstate 24 early Monday afternoon.

News 2 spoke with McClaine’s father that night, before the identification was made, as he pleaded for answers in his daughter’s whereabouts.

Her father is expected to speak beginning at 11 a.m. at Fort Campbell.

After being removed from the area by the medical examiner’s office Tuesday morning, the remains were positively identified Wednesday.

Two other soldiers out of Fort Campbell are currently being held in McClaine’s death. The U.S. Army preferred charges against the men for conspiracy, premeditated murder, and kidnapping.

McClaine’s abandoned car was found in a private parking lot in downtown Nashville days after she disappeared.

Further details on the investigation or how McClaine might have died were not immediately released.

