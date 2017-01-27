‘Dangerous’ fugitive arrested on kidnapping, assault charges

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WRKN) – Sheriff’s deputies, police officers, and state troopers arrested someone they say is a dangerous felon early Friday morning.

Anthony Atkins, 28, was wanted on charges of aggravated kidnapping, aggravated domestic assault, possession of a firearm during a felony, and violation of order of protection.

He has not been charged with evading arrest and remains in the Montgomery County on $440,000 bond.

Atkins is accused of kidnapping his girlfriend at gunpoint and threatening to torture and kill her earlier this month on Jan. 4.

An anonymous tip led deputies Friday to a home on Briar Hill Road.

According to a press release, he tried to get away by jumping from a back window and running into the woods.

Deputies immediately set up a perimeter in the area and deployed K-9 units. With the help of Clarksville police and air support from THP, Atkins was taken into custody.

Neither he nor any officers were injured.

Authorities say Atkins also has a fugitive from justice warrant from the Oak Grove Police Department where he is wanted on two counts of sexual abuse first degree under the age of 12.