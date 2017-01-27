Construction worker injured while working on I-440

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A construction worker was injured while working on Interstate 440 East Friday night.

According to officials on the scene, he was putting out a sign near the overpass of I-65 around 8 p.m. when a white pickup truck drifted over the white line.

That driver then hit the sign, and the sign struck the worker on his lower leg.

Authorities say the driver took off. The construction worker was taken to TriStar Centennial Medical Center to undergo X-rays.

No details were immediately released about the severity of his injuries, but officials say he is doing fine.