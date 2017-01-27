Columbia police search for missing man

COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WKRN) – Columbia police are searching for a man who was last seen leaving his home Thursday morning.

According to a Facebook post by police, John Whichman left his Columbia home around 9:45 a.m.

He was last seen wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt, dark green cargo pants, an orange stocking cap and white New Balance shoes.

Whichman is around 6 feet tall and weighs about 240 pounds.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to call Columbia police at 931-560-1670 or Crime Stoppers at 931-381-4900.

Tips can also be emailed to SafeTips@ColumbiaTN.com.