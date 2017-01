CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Clarksville police are searching for a suspected runaway teenage girl.

DiaJonne Rycraw, 15, was last seen in Clarksville on January 12 and may be in the Nashville area.

Rycraw is 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs about 125 pounds. The bottom half of her dark hair may be dyed purple.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to call Detective Kevin Shaw at 931-648-0656 Ext. 5389 or Crime Stoppers at 931-645-TIPS.