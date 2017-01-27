Brentwood residents see delay in trash pickup

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (WKRN) – Steve Smith with Red River Waste Solutions says some customers have experienced delays in garbage pickup this week.

They recently purchased a company that handled garbage pickup in Brentwood.

As a result, some drivers may be unfamiliar with routes and delays have occurred.

Smith also says the routes in Brentwood are experiencing a change in service level, with pickup locations moving from backyard to curbside.

Some customers may not have realized the change to curbside pickup and failed to put trash out on the curb.

Red River Waste Solutions is working to add manpower to address any problems. Four more employees were hired this week and are currently being trained.

Smith said there was one route in Brentwood that should have been picked up Friday, but because of the delay will likely be picked up Saturday.

Customers in Smyrna and East Nashville have also expressed concern recently about late pickups by the company.