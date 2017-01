NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Four people were injured in a crash on Murfreesboro Pike Friday night.

It happened at 8 p.m. near Harding Place.

Authorities on the scene say two vehicles collided, leaving four people injured. One of the patients was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in critical condition.

Both directions of Murfreesboro Pike were closed while officials cleared the area.

It was not immediately clear what led to the crash. No other details have been released at this time.