73-year-old killed on Briley Parkway exit ramp in Madison

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A 73-year-old man was killed in a rollover crash on a Briley Parkway exit ramp in Madison early Friday morning.

The crash occurred at the Gallatin Pike ramp around 5:15 a.m.

The driver was coming from Briley Parkway toward Gallatin Pike before hitting the sound wall and overturning.

Metro police believe the driver was traveling too fast for the curve of the ramp.

A witness told police they saw a man running from the crash immediately after it happened.

He was described as a tall, white man weighing 150 pounds wearing a blue shirt with blood on his forehead.

The on ramp and exit ramps are both closed while crews process the scene.

The crash is not expected to clear until 9 a.m.

