Woman dies after crashing truck in Bellevue last weekend

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A woman injured in a crash on Old Hickory Boulevard on Sunday has died of her injuries.

Metro police say Mary Kenner, 44, was critically injured while driving her pickup truck near the intersection of Old Charlotte Pike.

Kenner had just passed underneath the Interstate 40 overpass when her she crossed into oncoming traffic, left the road, and hit a tree.

It remains unknown how she lost of control her car, according to the police department.

She was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where she died days later.