Westin Nashville to hold job fair this Saturday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WRKN) – The West Nashville is hosting a job fair this Saturday to add to its more than 250-member team.

It’s being held on the second floor of the new hotel at 807 Clark Place in the SoBro neighborhood.

Positions to be filled include concierges, front desk agents, room attendants, culinary professionals, engineers, security officers, spa attendants and nail technicians for the resort-style Rhapsody Spa, and bartenders, servers and hosts for L27 Rooftop Bar and Decker & Dyer eatery.

The fair begins at 11 a.m. and will last until 6 p.m. Those that cannot attend should contact careers@westinnashville.com with any questions.