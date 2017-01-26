Volunteers account for Nashville’s rising homeless population

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – One hundred volunteers and outreach workers will spend the night on Nashville’s streets to account for the city’s homeless population.

The Point in Time Count happens every January. Volunteers and workers try to count the number of people experiencing homelessness.

With those numbers, Davidson County can then ask for federal dollars to help the homeless population.

“We are trying to get more resources for them by doing this, but we’re also trying to raise community awareness,” said Lindsey Krinks, the co-founder of Open Table Nashville. “Even though you might not see where people are staying every night, they’re all across the community and we have to do more to help.”

The homeless population increased in Nashville by 10 percent from 2015 to 2016, even though homelessness is decreasing nationally.

Krinks says it’s the lack of affordable housing that’s contributing to the issue in Metro Nashville.

“The minimum wage has remained stagnant but housing prices have increased,” she said.

Volunteers are trained on how to approach a person sleeping on the street.

They go to “hot spots” where people sleep, like near train tracks, parking lots and under bridges.

While they won’t wake someone sleeping, they’ll try to identify their age, race and sex. They will also check on their well-being.

Last year, more than 2,300 people were homeless in Nashville.