Vanderbilt doctor helps homeless get mental health they may need

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Nashville doctor is changing the way people experiencing homelessness receive mental healthcare.

Dr. Sheryl Fleisch founded Vanderbilt University Medical Center’s Street Psychiatry Program over three years ago.

“There are a lot of individuals on the street who experience mental health issues, who either cannot or will not seek psychiatric care. So, we want to be able to provide that access to everyone,” Dr. Fleisch explained.

“Nationally, the statistics suggest that about a third to half of individuals who are homeless have severe and persistent psychiatric illness,” she added.

Dr. Fleisch and her medical residents visit Nashville homeless camps each week.

They bring food, warm clothing and other supplies to the residents at the camps.

They also administer basic medical care and if needed, help make doctors’ appointments for the residents.

Much of the success of the program is dependent on the camps’ residents trusting the doctors. Once a relationship is established, the doctors are able to assess and treat the resident’s psychiatric needs.

One of the residents of the camp who asked not to be identified by News 2 said, “If wasn’t for [the doctors], we wouldn’t even be here. I don’t know where we’d be. When we see her coming, it’s like Santa’s here. She’s great.”

According to the 2016 United States Conference of Mayors Hunger and Homelessness Survey, Nashville’s homeless population increased by 10 percent from 2015 to 2016. This contrasts with the national trend of declining homelessness.

Dr. Fleisch says one of the issues contributing to increased homelessness in Nashville is the city’s lack of affordable housing.

“Housing is healthcare, and if we’re unable to achieve housing, then individuals’ medical and psychiatric problems are going to get worse.”

