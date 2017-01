GALLATIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – Police are searching for a man accused of fraudulent used of a credit card at a Gallatin Walmart earlier this month.

Gallatin police reported the man used a fraudulent credit card to purchase a gift car and other items at the self-checkout register on Jan. 18.

The man is believed to have left the store in a tan Ford Explorer.

No additional information was released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Gallatin police at 615-452-1313.