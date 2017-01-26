Students alerted after sexual assault reported on Vanderbilt’s campus

Vanderbilt University
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Vanderbilt University alerted students of a recent sexual assault that allegedly occurred on-campus.

According to the alert, a female student reported she was sexually assaulted by a male student in a campus residence hall on January 22.

In an email, Campus Security reminded students that:

  • Sexual assault does not just occur between strangers.
  • Consent must be clear and unambiguous for each participant at every stage of a sexual encounter.
  • The absence of “no” should not be understood to mean there is consent.
  • A person who is asleep or mentally or physically incapacitated, either through the effect of drugs or alcohol or for any other reason, is not capable of giving valid consent.
  • Sexual assault is a crime.

The Vanderbilt University Police Department is available to assist students 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

If you need emergency assistance, call 615-421-1911 or non-emergency at 615-322-2745.

The Project Safe Center also offers a support line 24 hours a day, seven days a week at 615-322-7233.

The Psychological and Counseling Center (PCC) offers support and resources as well. They can be reached at 615-322-2571.

Last December, two sexual assaults were reported on campus two days apart.