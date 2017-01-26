Students alerted after sexual assault reported on Vanderbilt’s campus

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Vanderbilt University alerted students of a recent sexual assault that allegedly occurred on-campus.

According to the alert, a female student reported she was sexually assaulted by a male student in a campus residence hall on January 22.

In an email, Campus Security reminded students that:

Sexual assault does not just occur between strangers.

Consent must be clear and unambiguous for each participant at every stage of a sexual encounter.

The absence of “no” should not be understood to mean there is consent.

A person who is asleep or mentally or physically incapacitated, either through the effect of drugs or alcohol or for any other reason, is not capable of giving valid consent.

Sexual assault is a crime.

The Vanderbilt University Police Department is available to assist students 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

If you need emergency assistance, call 615-421-1911 or non-emergency at 615-322-2745.

The Project Safe Center also offers a support line 24 hours a day, seven days a week at 615-322-7233.

The Psychological and Counseling Center (PCC) offers support and resources as well. They can be reached at 615-322-2571.

Last December, two sexual assaults were reported on campus two days apart.