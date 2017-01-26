Lawmakers across US propose laws targeting protesters

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Several lawmakers around the country are proposing laws targeting protesters.

In Minnesota, lawmakers have brought up a measure that would make protesters liable for the cost of police response if their demonstration is deemed a nuisance.

In North Dakota, lawmakers are recommending that any driver who accidentally runs over a protester will not face charges. The law was in response to protests over the Dakota Access Pipeline.

Indiana is also looking at its own protesting laws. A lawmaker has proposed allowing police to use “any means necessary” to get protesters off the roads.

None of the above measures have passed into law.