Lawmakers across US propose laws targeting protesters

WKRN web staff Published: Updated:
Women with bright pink hats and signs begin to gather early and are set to make their voices heard on the first full day of Donald Trump's presidency, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017 in Washington. Organizers of the Women's March on Washington expect more than 200,000 people to attend the gathering. Other protests are expected in other U.S. cities. ( AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)
Women with bright pink hats and signs begin to gather early and are set to make their voices heard on the first full day of Donald Trump's presidency, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017 in Washington. Organizers of the Women's March on Washington expect more than 200,000 people to attend the gathering. Other protests are expected in other U.S. cities. ( AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Several lawmakers around the country are proposing laws targeting protesters.

In Minnesota, lawmakers have brought up a measure that would make protesters liable for the cost of police response if their demonstration is deemed a nuisance.

In North Dakota, lawmakers are recommending that any driver who accidentally runs over a protester will not face charges. The law was in response to protests over the Dakota Access Pipeline.

Indiana is also looking at its own protesting laws. A lawmaker has proposed allowing police to use “any means necessary” to get protesters off the roads.

None of the above measures have passed into law.