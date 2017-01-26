Sex offender charged with hugging, kissing girl at Nashville bus stop

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A registered sex offender has been charged with violating the registry when he reportedly hugged and kissed a 7-year-old girl at a Nashville bus stop.

Metro police reported 45-year-old Edward Claybrooks was arrested Wednesday after the girl complained to her mother he visited her at the bus stop on University Court multiple times a week.

Claybrooks dated the girl’s mother in the past and has a child with her, according to police.

The girl’s mother reportedly asked Claybrooks to stay away from the victim, but he continued to visit the girl at the bus stop.

Metro police said Claybrooks claims to be homeless and has no reason to be in the University Court area, which is less than 1,000 feet from Cameron College Prep School.

Claybrooks was booked into the Metro jail and charged with violating the sex offender registry. His bond was set at $25,000.