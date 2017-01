NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Queen announced their summer tour, including a stop in Nashville, on Thursday.

The 25-city tour, which includes Adam Lambert, kicks off in Phoenix, Ariz., on June 23 and stops at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on August 2.

Tickets to the show go on sale February 3 at 10 a.m. local time through Live Nation’s app and Livenation.com.

Members of both Queen and Adam Lambert’s fan clubs can purchase tickets before the general public beginning on Tuesday at 10 a.m.