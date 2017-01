COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WKRN) – Police are asking for assistance with locating a 16-year-old runaway in Columbia.

Sergio Delossantos refused to come home or talk to his mother about his location Wednesday, according to police.

He was last seen driving a blue 4-door Honda Accord with Tennessee license V4199K when he left his mothers’ home.

No additional information was released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Columbia police at 931-388-2727 or Crime Stoppers at 931-381-4900.