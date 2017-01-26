Police arrest indecent exposure suspect in Mt. Juliet

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man was arrested Wednesday for allegedly exposing himself to an employee at a Mt. Juliet Sonic back in December.

Mt. Juliet Police reported the suspect exposed and fondled himself as a carhop delivered his food at the Sonic on Mt. Juliet Road on Dec. 21.

Police began investigating after the carhop reported the incident and identified the suspect as 51-year-old Jack Roberts.

During the investigation, a man matching Robert’s description recently left a note with a phone number on a female’s vehicle in the Providence Marketplace parking lot.

Detectives called the number, posing as the female and set up a meeting with Roberts at Providence.

Roberts was taken into custody around 5:15 p.m. Wednesday.

During the arrest, police said a forged social security card was found and Roberts lied about his identity.

The investigation is ongoing as detectives work to ensure there are no additional victims.

Roberts was booked into the Wilson County jail and charged with indecent exposure, forgery and criminal impersonation.

If anyone has any information related to this investigation, they are asked to call the Mt. Juliet Police Department at 615-754-2550.