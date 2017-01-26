Nashville Predators raise awareness about domestic violence

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Predators are teaming with the YWCA’s MEND program to help battle domestic violence.

Various players made a video talking about the unacceptable but all too common behavior against women in Tennessee.

The PSA will air at Thursday evening’s Predators game a Bridgestone Arena in front of more than 1,700 fans.

Middle Tennessee YWCA President and CEO Sharon Roberson told News 2 crimes against wonnessee are at epidemic levels.

“One in four women will be abused during their lifetime, one in five women will have a sexual assault on a campus, every 20 minutes Metro police respond to a domestic violence situation,” explained Roberson.

The YWCA has the largest domestic violence shelter in the state. It has been at capacity for more than 10 years, and almost half of the people at the shelter are children.

Sean Henry told News 2 he had lunch with the previous YWCA CEO and learned of the very concerning statistics.

“I think the question is to those who aren’t involved, ‘Why aren’t you involved because the problem is too big to ignore?'” said Henry.

“The best part of us getting involved is we get to leverage the passion our fans have for our players and for the team, to bring more awareness to the problem,” he continued.

Henry also made a $500,000 donation to support the MEND program this week. T