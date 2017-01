MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Walmart in Murfreesboro was evacuated Thursday night after the store received a possible bomb threat.

It happened at the location on 2900 South Rutherford Boulevard.

Shoppers and workers were told to leave the store while authorities investigated the situation.

The Murfreesboro Police Department and the Tennessee Highway Patrol are on the scene.

No other details have been released at this time.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.