Mt. Juliet runaway still missing after more than 2 months

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) – Detectives are still actively searching for a 16-year-old girl who ran away from her Mt. Juliet home more than two months ago.

Kishon Wiley was reported as a runaway on November 16. Police immediately began searching for the teen, but their efforts were and remain unsuccessful at this time.

Police believe she is in the Nashville area.

Wiley is around 5 feet tall with a thin frame. She has brown eyes and long black hair.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to call the Mt. Juliet Police Department at 615-754-2550. Tips can be submitted anonymously by calling 615-754-TIPS.

Information can also be submitted online at mjpd.org.