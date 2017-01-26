Mother accused of leaving 5-year-old daughter in the cold

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A woman was charged with neglect after she left her 5-year-old daughter she in a car Tuesday night, according to Metro police.

A neighbor called police after the girl knocked on her door around 9 p.m.

Metro police reported 38-year-old Erin Glasgow did not answer the door after the neighbor tried to return the girl to their home.

The girl told police Glasgow left her in the car and went inside the home and locked the door.

Police said the temperature outside was 42 degrees and the girl was not wearing a jacket.

Glasgow reportedly opened the door after police beat on it for 15 minutes and showed signs of being “extremely” intoxicated, according to police.

She allegedly told officers she did not know where her child was or why officers were there.

The girl was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for treatment.

Glasgow was booked into the Metro jail and charged with child endangerment. Her bond was set at $25,000.