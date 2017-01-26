Mayor supports bringing MLS to Nashville, says fairgrounds good for stadium

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Nashville’s mayor says she “fully supports” the effort to bring a Major League Soccer team to the city.

Mayor Megan Barry also feels the best place for a stadium is at the fairgrounds off Wedgewood Avenue.

“While no formal proposals or deals have been reached, we have been working with the local organizing group, led by John Ingram and Bill Hagerty, to submit a great application to MLS,” she wrote.

“Ultimately, a soccer facility will be needed in order to attract an MLS team here to Nashville. I believe a private-public partnership, with an emphasis on the ‘private’ part of the equation, will be needed in order to accomplish this goal, and I am convinced that the best and only site for this to happen would be at the Fairgrounds Nashville,” the mayor explained.

Barry said the stadium would not come at the expense of any existing activities, such as racing, the flea market, or the fair. It would be an addition to what’s already happening.

“Last year, we allocated $12 million in capital funds to start the renovation of the fairgrounds property, in addition to $3 million for community soccer fields at that site,” Mayor Barry noted.

Plans for those funds include the fields, a greenway, a “more viable racing operation,” and renovated buildings.