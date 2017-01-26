Man with more than 2 dozen arrests accused of terrorizing couple

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Called a career criminal by authorities, a Montgomery County man is in jail, much to the relief of a couple who feared for their lives.

Over the years, the Montgomery County Jail has been a second home for Donald Treat.

“We would classify him as a career criminal,” noted Sandra Brandon, Public Information Officer with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

Since 2010, Treat has amassed 27 mugshots. But long before the trouble started, he grew up with former girlfriend Stacey Phillips.

“We were boyfriend and girlfriend when we were younger,” explained Phillips. “Then we got back together when we were older.”

That relationship wouldn’t last. Following an assault on a family member, Phillips moved on.

She later met a man from Ohio, Stacy Sanders, and for months the two lived in harmony– until last April.

“Out of the blue, [Treat] just shows up,” explained Sanders.

“Just busted the window open,” said Phillips. “He came through the curtain and said, ‘Stacey I’m God and everyone’s gonna die.”

The two say they ducked inside the bedroom while Treat, armed with a shotgun, marched down the hallway.

“This is where he shot the door open, blew the lock apart,” said Sanders, pointing toward the bedroom door. “He pulled the shotgun up, and pointed it at my face and said, ‘I’m gonna kill you,’ pulled the trigger; it did not discharge.”

After a quick scuffle, Treat was gone and later arrested. The charges soon piled up.

“Two counts of aggravated assault, aggravated burglary, vandalism, and the DA came back and charged him with attempted first degree murder,” Brandon told News 2.

He posted a $150,000 bond and now awaits trial. But on his Monday court date, Treat was a no show, as Phillips and Sanders looked over their shoulders.

“Always wondering if he’s gonna show up, always wondering,” said Sanders.

“Every little sound you hear, you think it’s him, you think he’s here,” added Phillips.

That run from the law ended Wednesday afternoon.

“We got a local, anonymous tip [Treat] was at a location,” explained Brandon. “Our warrant deputies went out there and arrested him.”

Now, with Treat behind bars with no bond set, the couple can relax for the first time in months.

“Hopefully justice will prevail and they’ll put this criminal behind bars,” said Sanders.

Treat’s next court date has been set for September.