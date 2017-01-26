Man apologizes after BB gun pulled on Walgreens employee

DICKSON, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Nashville man accused of pulling a BB gun on a drug store clerk remains behind bars.

Police said Troy Hill went to the Walgreens on Mathis Drive before 6 a.m. Thursday as clerks were inside stocking the closed store.

Store surveillance shows Hill showing an employee, who was outside on a smoke break, a realistic gun that was later determined to be a .9 mm style BB gun. While wearing a blanket, he then follows the employee into the store.

“He walked in with the gun in his hand, by his waist, instructed them to go back to the office,” Lt. Todd Christian said. “The impression from the video, is he had the weapon down, but making some serious demands.”

Police said Hill didn’t flash the BB gun inside the store and the frightened store employee who was approached outside doesn’t mention it to her co-workers.

Police said the other store employees thought Hill was a homeless man looking to use the bathroom.

News 2 spoke with Hill from jail on Tuesday. He said he’s addicted to pain pills and that’s what made him do it.

“I went out of my mind, character that is what I done,” he said.

The 47-year-old father of two is now charged with aggravated robbery, aggravated assault and a felon in possession of a firearm.

Hill said he was never planning to hurt anyone.

“Whenever I went to the store, I said I’m not trying to hurt anybody,” he said.

When asked what exactly what he was looking for at the pharmacy, Hill said, “Anything to take away pain.”

The frightened clerk who saw the gun was able to escape a back office while Hill was distracted.

“When she ran out, I could have stopped her if I wanted to be violent,” he said. “When she ran, I let her go. I didn’t want to be there either.”

The store clerk was able to go to a nearby Burger King where she called 911.

In the call, she tells the dispatcher Hill is armed and that he is still inside the Walgreens store.

Police respond quickly take Hill into custody. He had both the BB gun and a hammer on him.

“To the lady I scared, I am sorry. I really am sorry,” he said.

Hill remains jailed under a $130,000 bond.

Police said he was previously convicted of second-degree murder.